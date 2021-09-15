Climate change campaigners block parts of M25 AGAIN

During rush hour today (Wednesday) traffic on the M25 was brought to a standstill for a second time this week by people from Insulate Britain, a new group demanding that the government gets on with the job of insulating Britain’s homes.

Eighty Nine people from Insulate Britain - which has members from all over the country - blocked roundabouts and a carriageway on the M25 early this morning.

Activists are blocking roundabouts and the carriageway at junction 23 for South Mimms in Hertfordshire and junction 25 for Cheshunt. There are also reports of blockages at junction 10 for Wisley in Surrey and 1b for Dartford in Kent.

It follows a series of protests on Monday when five junctions were blocked.

In a statement Insulate Britain said: "We have to act quickly. What we do in the next three to four years, I believe, will determine the future of humanity."

On Monday, police arrested 18 people in connection with the protest that took place near junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead) of the M25.

Climate change campaigners block parts of M25 in Hertfordshire for second time this week (C) Insulate Britain