Luton Council has announced that 11 of its roads will close next month as maintenance work is carried out.

The affected streets are expected to be out of use between August 1 and 11 - just before the start of the 2023/24 football season.

Here is a list of the roads that are due to be out of action:

Oak Road - the whole length. Diversion route via Maple Road East, Clifton Road, Dallow Road and Dunstable Road. Anticipated date and times of closure August 1, 8am to 6pm.

Beech Road – the whole length. Anticipated date and times of closure August 2, 8am to 6pm.Kenilworth Road (phase 1 closure) from Dunstable Road to Avondale Road. Diversion route via Dunstable Road, Telford Way roundabout, Dunstable Road, Hazelbury Crescent and Kenilworth Road. Alternative route via Avondale Road, Hazelbury Crescent and Dunstable Road. Anticipated date and times of closure August 2, 8am to 6pm.Kenilworth Road (phase 2 closure) from Avondale Road to outside the Luton Town Football Club stadium forecourt. Anticipated date and times of closure August 3, 8am to 6pm.Hazelbury Crescent from Avondale Road to Kenilworth Road. Diversion route via Hazelbury Crescent, Dunstable Road and Kenilworth Road. Anticipated date and times of closure August 3, 8am to 6pm.Avondale Road – the whole length. Diversion route via Kenilworth Road, Dunstable Road, Telford Way roundabout, Dunstable Road and Hazelbury Crescent. Anticipated date and times of closure August 7, 8am to 6pm.Ash Road, Warwick Road, Maple Road East - the whole lengths. Diversion route via Dunstable Road, Telford Way roundabout, Dunstable Road, Stuart Street, Chapel Viaduct, Castle Street roundabout, Chapel Viaduct, Stuart Street, Dunstable Road, Dallow Road, Granville Road and Wimborne Road. Anticipated dates and times of closure August 8 to 9, 8am to 6pm.