Consultation over possible Luton 'red route' expansion to tackle congestion and parking issues in Bury Park

A public consultation is set to be held over the expansion of red routes into the Bury Park area of Luton, with a pilot scheme likely to follow, according to LBC deputy leader's social media post.

An engagement process with local residents and traders would be scheduled to last six weeks, with final plans for a pilot scheme to be drafted and agreed with borough councillors later this year.

Extending the red routes into Bury Park would start immediately after that agreement, “subject to the weather and network availability”, according to a social media post by Labour Beech Hill councillor and deputy council leader Javed Hussain.

Luton council explained: “What’s agreed is proposals will be published for public consultation on how to best to manage and mitigate the ongoing congestion and parking issues in Bury Park.

“We know this situation is frustrating for many people. These proposals are expected to be ready by the end of August, and to include the possibility of a red route trial.

“We understand this is a sensitive issue, with people holding strong and differing views. That’s why it’s so important all stakeholders have the opportunity to contribute through an open and respectful consultation process in the autumn.

“Those encouraged to participate would include all local residents, businesses and community groups. This will be the opportunity for the council to understand the impact any plans will have on businesses in this area.

“We want to be absolutely clear that no decisions will be made until after we’ve heard from all stakeholders. Everyone will have a genuine opportunity to share their views.

Red route in the centre of Luton.

“We’re committed to ensuring the process is fair, inclusive and free from pressure or coercion. Please help us keep the conversation constructive,” added LBC.

“Let’s work together to find the right solutions for Bury Park. The council will provide more information closer to the date of the consultation, which will make clear how people can share their views.”

Vehicles are forbidden to park or wait along red routes, which are monitored by CCTV and marked by double red lines. The restrictions operate 24 hours a day where there are double red lines, while the enforcement period is on a nearby sign for a single red line.

LBC’s overview and scrutiny board was asked to comment on the possible extension of red routes in the town, five years ago.

The board was told at that time by an LBC officer: “Red routes have been successful in reducing the amount of inconsiderate and illegal parking, although it has made deliveries in the town centre more difficult.

“It’s recommended strategic routes are considered after the success of the pilot scheme, subject to funding being available.”

The council’s executive agreed in April 2020 to the traffic orders for Airport Way and parts of the town centre being made permanent at a cost of around £1,000.

The town centre restrictions cover part of New Bedford Road, Gordon Street, Upper George Street, Wellington Street and Alma Link, as well as parts of Inkerman Street and Dunstable Road.

Councillor Hussain wrote on Facebook: “I’m posting the message below to clarify the misinformation being spread by certain individuals that are advocating for illegal parking.

“The council has a duty to address congestion, pollution and (highways) safety, while maintaining access for the emergency services within the borough of Luton, of which Bury Park is an integral part.

“No decision has been made and stakeholders will be consulted in due course.” His post also referred to earlier LBC correspondence, which indicated a meeting would take place “to discuss and agree our current design and plans for consultation”.

It added: “A first draft of a communications plan would be ready to be issued for discussion and agreement with members by mid-July.

“The communications plan would be finalised and preparations would be made for the consultation to start in mid-August, which would last six weeks.

“Final plans for a pilot scheme would be drafted and agreed with members in late October or early November. Implementation would start immediately after that agreement, subject to the weather at the time.”

The initial red route was installed on Airport Way in November 2018 and the policy was extended into parts of the town centre in January 2019.

These roads were adopted as permanent eventually, and it was always assumed that more red routes would follow, said the report to the executive two years ago.