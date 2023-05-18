Central Bedfordshire Council has apologised for the time taken to get Dunstable’s road work started as it announces its street closures.

The council said: “We apologise for not doing the work sooner. Unfortunately, it took our contractor longer than initially planned to secure the road closure permissions to carry out this work due to emergency water works at the junction and then scheduled work by National Highways that used the route as part of their traffic diversion.”

The work will see the Church Street approach changed back to its original system. Council contractors will put down a ‘harder-wearing road surface’ on the four approaches to reduce the maintenance needed in future years.

The works were supposed to start in April

According to the CBC, switching back to the former layout will be at no extra cost by using the existing traffic lights. It said: “Our contractor will complete the resurfacing works at their own expense.”

Here’s when the roads will be closed:

High Street North – Tuesday, May 30 at 8pm until Wednesday, May 31 at 2am. Wednesday, May 31 from 9am until 6pm.

High Street South – Wednesday, May 31 at 8pm until Thursday, June 1 at 2am. Thursday, June 1 from 9am until 6pm.

A map of the affected roads

Church Street – Thursday, June 1 8pm until Friday, June 2 at 2am. Friday, June 2 from 9am until 6pm.

West Street – Friday, June 2 at 8pm until Saturday, June 3 at 2am. Saturday, June 3 from 9am until 6pm.