Cyclist and driver left with 'minor injuries' after Luton and Dunstable busway collision
Two people have been injured after a collision between a bus and a bicycle on the Luton and Dunstable busway.
The driver and the cyclist were left with ‘minor injuries’ after the incident at around 6am yesterday (March 12).
A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council, which operates the busway, said: “An incident between a cyclist and an Arriva bus occurred on the Luton and Dunstable Busway yesterday morning at around 6am. There were no passengers on board the bus. The driver and cyclist sustained minor injuries. The busway has been cleared and is back open and operating as usual.”
The council had previously told the BBC that the “incident was caused by a driver error".
An Arriva spokesperson said: "Shortly before 6am on Tuesday, March 6, an Arriva bus was involved in an incident with a cyclist on the busway. We are investigating the matter.”
Bedfordshire Police said they were not in attendance.