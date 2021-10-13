DART work closes access route to Luton Parkway station for two months

Passengers using the Luton Parkway Railway station are being warned to allow extra time to get to the station, as access from Kimpton Road is due to be closed.

It's to allow work on the Luton DART fast transit and for the next two months passengers will not be able to access Luton Parkway Railway Station from Kimpton Road. This is to allow for vital work to be carried out in the connecting area between the railway station and the newly constructed DART Parkway terminal.

From October 18 to December 17, the only entrance to the station will be via the main entrance in Parkway Road.

Access from Kimpton Road (Google)

The walk from the Kimpton Road entrance to the main entrance takes about 18 minutes and passengers are advised to allow extra time if necessary when travelling to the station.

An extensive poster campaign has been carried out in and around the station. Additional staff will be on hand to assist passengers through the station and towards the platform they normally use.

Graham Olver, CEO of LLAL, said: “First of all we wish to apologise to rail users for this inconvenience. Those who regularly access the station via Kimpton Road will already be aware of the significant work going on in this zone. Unfortunately, for safety reasons, it will no longer be possible to allow access to the rail platform from this route while construction continues.

“The work taking place means the whole DART project is very much moving towards the final phase. When finished next year, train travellers will be able to transfer to and from the airport terminal in under four minutes.