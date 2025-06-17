Delays after train breaks down at Luton railway station

Luton train station. Picture: Submitted

Passengers are being warned of delays between Bedford and London on the trains this afternoon (Tuesday) after a train broke down at Luton railway station.

Currently, trains can not run between London St Pancras and Bedford in both directions.

East Midlands Railway said that Network Raul is investigating the problem.

They added: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 18:40.”