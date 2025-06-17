Delays after train breaks down at Luton railway station

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:59 BST
Luton train station. Picture: Submittedplaceholder image
Luton train station. Picture: Submitted
Passengers are being warned of delays between Bedford and London on the trains this afternoon (Tuesday) after a train broke down at Luton railway station.

Currently, trains can not run between London St Pancras and Bedford in both directions.

East Midlands Railway said that Network Raul is investigating the problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 18:40.”

Related topics:East Midlands RailwayLutonBedfordLondon
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice