Delays after train breaks down at Luton railway station
Passengers are being warned of delays between Bedford and London on the trains this afternoon (Tuesday) after a train broke down at Luton railway station.
East Midlands Railway said that Network Raul is investigating the problem.
They added: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 18:40.”