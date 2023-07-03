Delays expected on M1 near Luton due to broken down lorry
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Motorists are told to expect delays of more than half an hour on the M1 near Luton this morning (July 3) due to a broken down lorry.
Two of the four lanes are closed on the M1 southbound between Junctions 10 and 11.
According to Highways East there are currently around four miles of congestion and delays of around 30 minutes.