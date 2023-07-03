News you can trust since 1891
Delays expected on M1 near Luton due to broken down lorry

Check your route before setting off
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read

Motorists are told to expect delays of more than half an hour on the M1 near Luton this morning (July 3) due to a broken down lorry.

Two of the four lanes are closed on the M1 southbound between Junctions 10 and 11.

According to Highways East there are currently around four miles of congestion and delays of around 30 minutes.

Photo from PA Images/David DaviesPhoto from PA Images/David Davies
