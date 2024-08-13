Delays for Bedford, Luton and Biggleswade rail commuters due to signalling fault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton, Bedford and Biggleswade rail commuters faced delays this morning due to signalling fault.

Thameslink received reports of a problem with the system in the Nunhead area.

This means that services between Welwyn Garden City to Sevenoaks, and Luton to Orpington are having to run at a reduced speed.

Thameslink stated: "Train services are running with delays by up to 10 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10am. Please use our online planner to help you with your journey."

> The delays have now cleared.