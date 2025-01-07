Delays in Luton as temporary traffic lights in place for emergency repairs
Drivers in Luton are being warned of delays this morning (Tuesday) as emergency repairs are carried out in the town.
The council said: “UK Power Networks are carrying out emergency repairs on Skimpot Road.”
There are three-way traffic lights in place and delays along Skimpot Road, Hatters Way and Poynters Road.
Luton Borough Council has been approached for more information about the work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.