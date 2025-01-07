Delays in Luton as temporary traffic lights in place for emergency repairs

Drivers in Luton are being warned of delays this morning (Tuesday) as emergency repairs are carried out in the town.

The council said: “UK Power Networks are carrying out emergency repairs on Skimpot Road.”

There are three-way traffic lights in place and delays along Skimpot Road, Hatters Way and Poynters Road.

Luton Borough Council has been approached for more information about the work.

