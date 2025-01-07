Delays in Luton as temporary traffic lights in place for emergency repairs

Temporary red light during roadworks, England, UK. Photo by BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Drivers in Luton are being warned of delays this morning (Tuesday) as emergency repairs are carried out in the town.

The council said: “UK Power Networks are carrying out emergency repairs on Skimpot Road.”

There are three-way traffic lights in place and delays along Skimpot Road, Hatters Way and Poynters Road.

Luton Borough Council has been approached for more information about the work.