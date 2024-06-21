Delays of 30 minutes after crash on M1 between Luton Airport and Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of disruption on the M1 this afternoon (June 21) after a crash between Luton Airport and Dunstable.

Traffic is stopped on the M1 northbound between junctions nine and 10 after a collision.

National Highways said: “Delays of at least 30 minutes on approach, please allow extra time for your journey.”

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...