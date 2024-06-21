Delays of 30 minutes after crash on M1 between Luton Airport and Dunstable
Drivers are being warned of disruption on the M1 this afternoon (June 21) after a crash between Luton Airport and Dunstable.
Traffic is stopped on the M1 northbound between junctions nine and 10 after a collision.
National Highways said: “Delays of at least 30 minutes on approach, please allow extra time for your journey.”
This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.