Drivers are told to expect delays of around 30 minutes after two lanes of the M1 were closed in Luton .

National Highways updated motorists this morning (March 28) as part of the motorway between junction 11 (Luton) and junction 10 (Luton Airport) were shut due to a collision. While the lanes have now reopened, “delays of around half an hour remain but this is starting to ease now”.