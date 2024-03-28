Delays of up to half an hour after collision on M1 between Luton and airport

There are around four miles of congestion
Olivia Preston
Olivia Preston
Published 28th Mar 2024, 10:16 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 10:18 GMT
The motorway on approach to the collision. Picture: National Highways/CrownThe motorway on approach to the collision. Picture: National Highways/Crown
Drivers are told to expect delays of around 30 minutes after two lanes of the M1 were closed in Luton.

National Highways updated motorists this morning (March 28) as part of the motorway between junction 11 (Luton) and junction 10 (Luton Airport) were shut due to a collision. While the lanes have now reopened, “delays of around half an hour remain but this is starting to ease now”.

