Delays of up to half an hour after collision on M1 between Luton and airport
There are around four miles of congestion
Drivers are told to expect delays of around 30 minutes after two lanes of the M1 were closed in Luton.
National Highways updated motorists this morning (March 28) as part of the motorway between junction 11 (Luton) and junction 10 (Luton Airport) were shut due to a collision. While the lanes have now reopened, “delays of around half an hour remain but this is starting to ease now”.