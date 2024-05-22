Delays on A5 near Houghton Regis after ‘large oil spill’ on road following collision
Delays are starting to ease on the A5 near Houghton Regis after an oil spill on the road earlier this morning (Wednesday)
Highways England said: “This incident is now clear, and the #A5 in #Bedfordshire is now OPEN southbound between the #B5120 (#HoughtonRegis) & the #M1 J11a (#Chalton).
“Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease.”
The spill happened after a collision on the stretch of road and Bedfordshire Police were on scene to clear the spillage.