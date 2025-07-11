Delays on M1 near Luton after multi-vehicle crash
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 this afternoon (Friday) after several vehicles were involved in a crash.
Two lanes have reopened on the M1 northbound between junction 10 and 11 near Luton.
Highways England said: “There are 35 min delays above normal travel time following this incident so please allow time for delays to clear.”
