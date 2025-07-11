Delays on M1 near Luton after multi-vehicle crash

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 13:06 BST
Traffic on the M1 motorway. Picture Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Imagesplaceholder image
Traffic on the M1 motorway. Picture Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 this afternoon (Friday) after several vehicles were involved in a crash.

Two lanes have reopened on the M1 northbound between junction 10 and 11 near Luton.

Highways England said: “There are 35 min delays above normal travel time following this incident so please allow time for delays to clear.”

Related topics:LutonEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice