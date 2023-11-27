The station will be unveiled just in time for Christmas

The new station - PICTURE: transformingbx

Brent Cross West train station is opening next month, and will take Luton shoppers to the shopping centre in as little as half an hour.

The new north London station sits in between Cricklewood and Hendon stations on the Midland Mainline and will be in use from December 10, so visitors have plenty of time to get their Christmas shopping done.

Thameslink trains will connect Brent Cross to Luton Airport and the rest of the town, getting visitors to the shopping centre without changing trains. From the station, Brent Cross is around three quarters of a mile away.