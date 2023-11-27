Direct route from Luton to Brent Cross starts next month as new train station opens
Brent Cross West train station is opening next month, and will take Luton shoppers to the shopping centre in as little as half an hour.
The new north London station sits in between Cricklewood and Hendon stations on the Midland Mainline and will be in use from December 10, so visitors have plenty of time to get their Christmas shopping done.
Thameslink trains will connect Brent Cross to Luton Airport and the rest of the town, getting visitors to the shopping centre without changing trains. From the station, Brent Cross is around three quarters of a mile away.
The project is part of major redevelopment by Barnet Council and has been designed as a 'gateway' to a new 180-acre, net zero neighbourhood called Brent Cross Town. The new station will also have an overbridge open 24/7 connecting the Barnet and Brent.