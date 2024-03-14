Children on the tour. Picture: London Luton Airport/Jane Russell

Passengers with visual and hidden disabilities had the chance to experience a journey through Luton airport, familiarising themselves with every step of the way.

More than 30 visitors went along to experience check-in, security search, the departure lounge and other airport facilities, before boarding an easyJet aircraft to talk with cabin crew.

Ruqsana Khan, who came with her 9-year-old son, said: "Zayd has had such a positive experience, it feels like half the battle has already been won. The next step is for us to go on an actual journey, but for Zayd to have the opportunity to become more familiar with all aspects of the airport experience, and to know that there are so many people on hand to help, really provides us with a platform to build on.

“I hope this will mean we are able to enjoy some wonderful travel experiences in the years to come."

This year, the airport will unveil a lounge for people with reduced mobility, giving them a space with a sensory area, adult changing facilities, charging points for wheelchairs and phones, and adjustable lighting.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at the airport, said: “We want to make travel accessible for everyone and this event provided a useful opportunity for passengers, and would-be passengers, with either visual or hidden disabilities, to familiarise themselves with the different areas of an airport, without the time constraints of catching a flight.