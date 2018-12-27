Disruption after person hit by train near Leagrave

Train passengers are being warned to check before they travel after a person was hit by a train in Leagrave.

East Midlands Trains tweeted: ‘A person has been hit by a train in the Leagrave area. Currently our services are unable to run in either direction between Bedford and Luton. This is causing delays on our London St Pancras/Sheffield/Nottingham routes.’

Thirty minutes ago they tweeted: ‘#EMTUpdate Some of the lines have now reopened between Bedford & Luton to allow trains to run again. We are expecting delays and disruption to affect trains on our Sheffield/Nottingham/London route until at least 1500.’