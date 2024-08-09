Disruption at Luton railway station after signalling failures

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:21 GMT
Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Passengers at Luton railway station are told to expect longer journey times this morning after an earlier points failure.

The system issues began at around 4am between Luton and St Albans, with “major disruption” expected until 11am.

National Rail said: “Trains can now travel as booked between Luton and St Albans. If you are travelling now, your journey may take up to 30 minutes longer than usual.”

Elsewhere on the Thameslink network, there was another points failure between London Bridge and London Blackfriars.

Thameslink explained: “Thameslink are working to return to their scheduled timetable, but please continue to check journey planners and station information boards before you travel. While some trains will be able to run through, services may still be disrupted and subject to change.”

This is a developing story and we will update this with more information as it becomes available.

