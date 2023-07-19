Passengers can expect disruption at Luton Airport as car park workers are due to walk out for two days over a pay dispute.

Unite has announced APCOA Parking UK employees are due to go on strike on July 28 and August 1.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “Strike action will inevitably cause disruption to staff and passengers moving between the car park and the airport. Unite reps are meeting APCOA next week, disruption could still be avoided if bosses offer workers a pay deal which helps them through the cost of living crisis.”

The workers are calling on the company to enter into pay negotiations rather than imposing the six per cent pay deal proposed.

APCOA’s spokesperson said: “APCOA are due to meet Unite next week when we hope to resolve this matter satisfactorily for all parties involved.”

The workers taking action include valet parking workers and bus drivers transporting people from car parks to the airport terminal.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Luton Airport won’t accept a pay cut dressed up as a pay rise. At a time when prices are going through the roof APCOA need to negotiate with Unite rather than imposing a real terms pay cut. The workers have Unite’s solid support.”