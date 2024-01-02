Engineers work between Welwyn and Hitchin. Picture: Network Rail

Passengers hoping to travel to and from Luton’s busiest train stations will face disruption over the next two weekends as further engineering work is done.

Network Rail engineers will be working on the East Coast Main Line over the weekends of January 6 and 7, and 13 and 14. There will be no train services between London and Peterborough, Letchworth Garden City and Stevenage via Hertford North. People are reminded to check their journeys before travelling as there will be "an extremely limited rail replacement bus service” between Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage calling at Hitchin.

Tickets for Thameslink services between Bedford and London St Pancras via Luton Airport Parkway will be accepted on these days. East Midlands Railway services are not expected to be affected.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for GTR, said: "We are sorry that some of our customers travelling between London and Peterborough or King’s Lynn will have more difficult journeys during the first two weekends in January.

“We expect the rail replacement bus services over these weekends to be busy and customers may have to queue. We’re therefore encouraging our customers to leave extra time to complete their journeys – as well as checking trains before setting out for the station.

“As ever, we’d like to thank our customers for their patience while this vital work is carried out to make our rail network more reliable and resilient.”