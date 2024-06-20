Disruption expected 'until 5pm' after person hit by train between Luton and Bedford
Lines have reopened between Bedford and London St Pancras International following the incident – but Thameslink says that trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up 60 minutes, or revised. The disruption is expected until 5pm.
The disruption is also affecting London Northwestern Railway between Bedford and Bletchley.
The rail operator said: “Due to a number of incidents between London Bridge and Bedford today, services are severely disrupted.
We are working on getting services back to normal but please check before you travel and allow an extra 60 minutes to reach your destination.”
Further details are available on the National Rail website.
If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.