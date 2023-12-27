News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Disruption for Luton passengers after signalling failure on train route

Thameslink is running a reduced service because of the issues
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Luton railway stationLuton railway station
Luton railway station

Passengers in Luton have been warned of disruption to their train journeys today (Wednesday) after a signalling control system failure on the Midland Main Line.

Due to issues along the southern stretch of the train line, Thameslink will be running a reduced service. The failure came after essential upgrading works were done over the Christmas break.

East Midlands Railway services are already affected by work to electrify the line, which is not due to be finished until tomorrow (December 28). Services are terminating at Wellingborough with a rail replacement service taking passengers to Bedford for travel to Luton and beyond. Passengers are warned that services are expected to be very busy.

Most Popular

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail, said: “I am very sorry that our engineering work is affecting passengers today. There is a fault with part of the signalling control system which means we need to reduce the number of trains which are able to run.

“Siemens signalling engineers are working to restore a reliable system as soon as possible.”

Related topics:DisruptionThameslinkLutonEast Midlands RailwayWellingboroughBedford