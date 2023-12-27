Thameslink is running a reduced service because of the issues

Luton railway station

Passengers in Luton have been warned of disruption to their train journeys today (Wednesday) after a signalling control system failure on the Midland Main Line.

Due to issues along the southern stretch of the train line, Thameslink will be running a reduced service. The failure came after essential upgrading works were done over the Christmas break.

East Midlands Railway services are already affected by work to electrify the line, which is not due to be finished until tomorrow (December 28). Services are terminating at Wellingborough with a rail replacement service taking passengers to Bedford for travel to Luton and beyond. Passengers are warned that services are expected to be very busy.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail, said: “I am very sorry that our engineering work is affecting passengers today. There is a fault with part of the signalling control system which means we need to reduce the number of trains which are able to run.