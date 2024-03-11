Engineers installing overhead lines as part of the Midland Mainline Upgrade. Picture: Network Rail

Luton passengers are being urged to plan ahead and check before they travelling over the next two weekends as further upgrade work to the Midland Main Line (MML) takes place.

On Saturday and Sunday (March 16 and 17), buses will replace trains between Luton and Bedford as engineers upgrade the overhead lines. These works will mean that new trains can run at 125mph in the future.

Thameslink will run amended services south of Luton to and through central London, while East Midlands Railway will operate a train shuttle service between London St Pancras and Luton, with trains running northbound from Bedford.

Next weekend, March 23 and 24, there will be upgrades made to Luton station, including new switches and crossings, as well as more work to the overhead lines south of Bedford. An amended and reduced Thameslink service will operate south of Harpenden, where a rail replacement bus service will transfer passengers to Luton and Bedford. Trains will not call at London Bridge due to further engineering work in that area.

East Midlands Railway will operate no services between Bedford and London St Pancras. These EMR passengers are told to travel on Thameslink from London Kings Cross to Hitchin, where a rail replacement bus service will operate to Bedford, connecting passengers to EMR services towards Sheffield and Nottingham.

Passengers are urged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or through their train operator.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “Over the last few weekends, we have carried out vital upgrade work to different parts of the network to enhance the journeys of passengers, resulting in a greener, faster, and more reliable railway.

“Engineers will be working around the clock throughout the next two weekends in March to carry out further essential upgrades to the Midland Main Line.

“We want to thank all passengers for their patience and understanding and encourage them to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator to ensure they are aware of any impact on their journeys.”