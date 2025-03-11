Disruption for Luton train passengers as more works start this weekend

Upgrades along Midland Mainline. Picture: Network Rail

People using the trains to and from Luton are told to plan ahead as major works will disrupt travel from the station this weekend.

Replacement buses will be running between Luton and Mill Hill Broadway on the Midland Main Line on March 15 and 16.

Those travelling with Thameslink and East Midlands Railway will need to take buses between Luton and Hitchin for journeys into London.

Network Rail engineers will upgrade the signalling at Harpenden Junction and make more progress on the new station at Wixams between Bedford and Flitwick.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Service Director for Thameslink, said: “These upgrades will bring about big change on the Midland Main Line from London to Bedford – but for this to happen, passengers will experience some disruption on weekends while engineers are hard at work.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience while these works are ongoing and apologise to those who may need to change plans because of this.”