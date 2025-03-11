Disruption for Luton train passengers as more works start this weekend

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:13 BST
Upgrades along Midland Mainline. Picture: Network Railplaceholder image
Upgrades along Midland Mainline. Picture: Network Rail
People using the trains to and from Luton are told to plan ahead as major works will disrupt travel from the station this weekend.

Replacement buses will be running between Luton and Mill Hill Broadway on the Midland Main Line on March 15 and 16.

Those travelling with Thameslink and East Midlands Railway will need to take buses between Luton and Hitchin for journeys into London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Network Rail engineers will upgrade the signalling at Harpenden Junction and make more progress on the new station at Wixams between Bedford and Flitwick.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Service Director for Thameslink, said: “These upgrades will bring about big change on the Midland Main Line from London to Bedford – but for this to happen, passengers will experience some disruption on weekends while engineers are hard at work.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience while these works are ongoing and apologise to those who may need to change plans because of this.”

Related topics:LutonDisruptionPeopleThameslinkLondonNetwork Rail
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice