Disruption to journeys as person hit by train between Luton and West Hampstead

Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Passengers at Luton are told to expect delays and disruption to their journeys, after a person was hit on the track between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink stations.

In an update on X, Thameslink said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between West Hampstead Thameslink and Luton.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All lines were closed between these stations whilst the emergency services were on the scene. Trains that usually run between Rainham and Luton ended in Dartford, and trains that run between Orpington and Luton stopped at West Hampstead Thameslink.

The rail operator said, in its latest update: “All lines have now reopened however services will still face delays, alterations and cancellations for the remainder of the afternoon. Check before you travel. Services will NOT call at West Hampstead Thameslink until further notice - should this change, we will update you.”