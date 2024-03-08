Disruption to journeys as person hit by train between Luton and West Hampstead
Passengers at Luton are told to expect delays and disruption to their journeys, after a person was hit on the track between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink stations.
In an update on X, Thameslink said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between West Hampstead Thameslink and Luton.”
All lines were closed between these stations whilst the emergency services were on the scene. Trains that usually run between Rainham and Luton ended in Dartford, and trains that run between Orpington and Luton stopped at West Hampstead Thameslink.
The rail operator said, in its latest update: “All lines have now reopened however services will still face delays, alterations and cancellations for the remainder of the afternoon. Check before you travel. Services will NOT call at West Hampstead Thameslink until further notice - should this change, we will update you.”
