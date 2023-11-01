News you can trust since 1891
Donated piano unveiled at Luton Airport DART platform for passengers to play

Music maestros are invited to tickle the ivories
By Olivia Preston
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
From left: Sarah, Mary and Ruth. Picture: Luton Borough CouncilFrom left: Sarah, Mary and Ruth. Picture: Luton Borough Council
From left: Sarah, Mary and Ruth. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The Luton Airport DART’s platform piano has been unveiled, and passengers are invited to have a go at playing it between their journeys.

Donated by Hertfordshire resident Ruth Bennett, and newly painted by Luton artist Mary Hearne, travellers passing through the DART platform last week enjoyed a rendition of ABBA and Elton John classics by Icknield High School assistant headteacher Sarah Farrar.

Ruth said: “The piano was originally gifted to me by Blenheim Crescent Baptist Church during my time living in Luton. When I learned that Luton DART was in need of a piano, I decided it was time to pass it on so that others could share the enjoyment.”

Celebrated artist Mary, who is the arts program producer with Active Luton and Luton Libraries, transformed the piano into a work of art. She said: “I wanted to create something vibrant and eye-catching that reflects the bright and airy new station, and of course I had to include blue and gold as a nod to the DART’s colour scheme.

“I hope that travellers will feel inspired to fill the station with sound for others to enjoy while going about their journey. It was great to create something positive for the community and hopefully brings a smile to people's faces.”

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising, thanked Ruth, Mary and Sarah for their involvement. She said: “It was a real feast for the senses, and perfectly reflected our purpose as owner of our airport to give back to the community.”

