Double the amount of money set to be spent fixing Luton’s pothole problem

The council claims this will be the most ‘comprehensive roads repair programme ever’
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

As part of a multi-million-pound programme, Luton Council is to double the amount of money spent on fixing potholes in the town.

The ‘most ambitious highway teams programme ever’ will see the council resurface the roads and use sustainable treatments to reduce the number of potholes around Luton in the future. Working with contractor VolkerHighways, more than 1560 potholes will be fixed in this financial year - nearly 600 more than in 2021-22.

Emergency works have already started on Mountgrace Road, Albert Road, Latimer Road and Vauxhall Way.

The council will invest millions into fixing the road problems in Luton
The council will invest millions into fixing the road problems in Luton
Recent survey results showed that residents consider the condition of Luton’s road as the highest priority when asked for feedback about highways and transport issues.

Cllr Javed Hussain said: “The extra money we are investing in Luton’s roads is a commitment to ensure we repair as many potholes as possible, as well as treating other roads to keep them in better condition for longer and to help stop potholes forming in the first place.

“Surface treatments are a sustainable and cost-effective way to protect and preserve our roads in the future, meaning we will be spending less on pothole repairs in the future.”

While Jerry Pert, operations director for VolkerHighways, was pleased to be working with the council. He said: “Throughout the duration of the works, we will work closely with Luton Borough Council and other stakeholders to minimise disruption to the local community and ensure ample notice is given to affected residents.”

Specialist contractor RMS will use treatments to help keep roads in good condition for longer while stopping cracks and potholes.

