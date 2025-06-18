Drivers warned after ‘serious collision’ closes M1 between Luton and Dunstable
Motorists are being warned of delays on the motorway today (Wednesday) after a multi-vehicle collision between Luton and Dunstable.
The M1 is closed northbound between junction 11 and junction 11a after a ‘serious collision’.
Highways England said: “ All emergency services and traffic officers are working at the scene.”
There are delays of up to 60 minutes behind the closure, and Bedfordshire Fire Service are dealing with “an unrelated lorry fire which was part of the traffic caught within the closure”.
Traffic is being escorted slowly past the scene on the hard shoulder.