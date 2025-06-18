Drivers warned after ‘serious collision’ closes M1 between Luton and Dunstable

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 14:02 BST
Traffic on the M1 motorway. Picture Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Imagesplaceholder image
Traffic on the M1 motorway. Picture Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images
Motorists are being warned of delays on the motorway today (Wednesday) after a multi-vehicle collision between Luton and Dunstable.

The M1 is closed northbound between junction 11 and junction 11a after a ‘serious collision’.

Highways England said: “ All emergency services and traffic officers are working at the scene.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are delays of up to 60 minutes behind the closure, and Bedfordshire Fire Service are dealing with “an unrelated lorry fire which was part of the traffic caught within the closure”.

Traffic is being escorted slowly past the scene on the hard shoulder.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information is released.

Related topics:DriversLutonEnglandDunstableTraffic
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice