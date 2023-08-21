Drivers in and around Luton are being warned to watch out to five road closures on the National Highways network this week with one expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works schedule due to start over the next two weeks include:

> M1, from 10pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and exit slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

Drivers have been warned to expect five road closures in and around the Luton area

> A5, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 Roundabout to M1, junction 11A West Roundabout - diversion route for drainage works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

> M1, from 10pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.