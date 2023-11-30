The M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia Preston

Drivers are being warned of overnight disruption on the M1 in Dunstable as the motorway closes throughout December.

National Highways will shut the M1 for survey work, plant clearance and CCTV installation, ahead of safety work due to start early next year. Motorists are told to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.

The M1 southbound will close between junction 13 (Bedford/Milton Keynes South) and junction 11a (Chalton Interchange/Dunstable North/Houghton Regis), on Tuesday, December 5 from 10pm until 5am the next day. This stretch will be closed each weeknight, between 10pm and 5am, for four nights until Saturday, December 10 at 5am. One lane will close on the westbound carriageway during this same time.

