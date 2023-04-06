News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable road awarded £1.8 million government funding to improve safety

The money is part of £7,800,000 made available to improve road safety across the East of England

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST

Drivers in Dunstable are set to benefit from funding to improve safety on an A road on the edge of the town.

The A5183 between the M1 junction 9 and Downside will get a cash boost of £1,800,000 from the Safer Roads Fund, the government announced today (April 6). The investment from central government to Hertfordshire County Council has been set aside to the improve safety of four of the most dangerous roads in the East of England.

The money will make safety improvements like redesigning junctions and improving signage and road markings. According to the government, these changes will reduce the risk of collisions, emissions and journey times.

The road's safety is due to be improved by the cash boostThe road's safety is due to be improved by the cash boost
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that while Britain’s roads were some of the safest in the world, he was looking to help keep road users even safer. He said: “That’s why we’re investing £7.8 million to improve road safety across the East of England and this is the first crucial step to ensuring local councils have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while also reducing congestion and emissions.”

The allocation of the money was based on data independently surveyed and provided by the Road Safety Foundation. Dr Suzy Charman, executive director of the foundation, said: “The commitment and funding announced today is transformational for road safety teams in local authorities across the country. It will allow them to proactively reduce risk and make these 27 roads safer and more inviting for all road users.”

