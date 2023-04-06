Drivers in Dunstable are set to benefit from funding to improve safety on an A road on the edge of the town.

The A5183 between the M1 junction 9 and Downside will get a cash boost of £1,800,000 from the Safer Roads Fund, the government announced today (April 6). The investment from central government to Hertfordshire County Council has been set aside to the improve safety of four of the most dangerous roads in the East of England.

The money will make safety improvements like redesigning junctions and improving signage and road markings. According to the government, these changes will reduce the risk of collisions, emissions and journey times.

The road's safety is due to be improved by the cash boost

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that while Britain’s roads were some of the safest in the world, he was looking to help keep road users even safer. He said: “That’s why we’re investing £7.8 million to improve road safety across the East of England and this is the first crucial step to ensuring local councils have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while also reducing congestion and emissions.”