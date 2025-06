Traffic and travel news.

Dunstable's A5183 is currently closed in both directions between the junction of Beech Road and Dunstable Road due to a crash.

The collision happened shortly after 5.40am this morning (March 3).

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to report online here or via 101 quoting reference 031 of today."