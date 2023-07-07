easyJet will now fly from Luton Airport to Santa in Lapland, as the company puts its new winter route on sale.

Yesterday (July 6), the flight operator announced its passengers can now go to the home of Father Christmas’ in Rovaniemi, Lapland from the airport.

Families looking for a bit of magic this Christmas can board flights directly to Santa’s homeland in Lapland. Trips start on December 9 and will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Adults and children alike can explore Santa’s village, see the Northern Lights and go reindeer sledging with some of Rudolph’s friends.

Santa Claus with his reindeer in Rovaniemi, on the Arctic circle of Lapland. (Picture: Martti Kainulainen/AFP via Getty Images)