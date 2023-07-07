easyJet flights from Luton to see Santa in Lapland start this Christmas
easyJet will now fly from Luton Airport to Santa in Lapland, as the company puts its new winter route on sale.
Yesterday (July 6), the flight operator announced its passengers can now go to the home of Father Christmas’ in Rovaniemi, Lapland from the airport.
Families looking for a bit of magic this Christmas can board flights directly to Santa’s homeland in Lapland. Trips start on December 9 and will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Adults and children alike can explore Santa’s village, see the Northern Lights and go reindeer sledging with some of Rudolph’s friends.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, called Lapland the ‘perfect for families with children looking to visiting Father Christmas’. He said: “We're delighted to be adding a new route from London Luton to Rovaniemi this winter, offering our customers more choice to enjoy an even greater range of destinations at fantastic low fares.”