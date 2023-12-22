easyJet launches 'biggest ever sale' on flights from Luton Airport ahead of Christmas

You could save up to £300 on your next holiday

easyJet plane taking off from Luton Airport. (Picture: Tony Margiocchi)

easyJet has launched its “biggest ever Big Orange Sale” just in time for Christmas – offering discounts on hundreds of flights to and from Luton Airport next year.

Holidaymakers could save up to 20 per cent on more than 200,000 seats to and from the airport departing between January 8 and November 30 2024. You can book discounted fares, starting at £13.99, from now until February 5.

The sale includes new easyJet’s new routes launched over the past year including Belfast City, Izmir in Turkey, Murcia and Reus in Spain as well as a service to a brand-new destination on easyJet’s network, the Egyptian capital Cairo.

easyJet holidays are also offering savings of up to £300 off all package holidays by using the code BIGSALE when booking before 11pm on February 5. All easyJet holidays include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage per person, and transfers on beach holidays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager said: “We are delighted to be launching our biggest ever Big Orange Sale today, so that customers from the region can book early to get a great deal when planning their next short-haul trip or package holiday, or even a last minute Christmas gift.£