easyJet plane taking off from Luton Airport. (Picture: Tony Margiocchi)

easyJet has announced its new route from Luton to Reus in Spain, and flights taking off from April 2 next year

The airline put the flights on sale yesterday (November 7) with trips starting from £40.99 one way. The service is returning to the city for the first time since 2020, with twice weekly departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer. Visitors can take in all Reus has to offer, from architecture and history to food and wine.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be launching a new route between London Luton and Reus for next summer.