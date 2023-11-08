easyJet launches new route from Luton to Spanish city of Reus starting in spring 2024
easyJet has announced its new route from Luton to Reus in Spain, and flights taking off from April 2 next year
The airline put the flights on sale yesterday (November 7) with trips starting from £40.99 one way. The service is returning to the city for the first time since 2020, with twice weekly departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer. Visitors can take in all Reus has to offer, from architecture and history to food and wine.
Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be launching a new route between London Luton and Reus for next summer.
"This new service will offer our customers even more great-value choice when it comes to flying to Spain, a favourite with UK holiday makers, which we know will be popular with customers looking for a cultural city break or relaxing holiday on the Costa Dorada, and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”