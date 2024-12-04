easyJet marks first flight of new service from Luton to Malta

easyJet has introduced a new flight from Luton to Malta - pictured. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A new twice-weekly service from Luton airport to Malta has taken off today.

The easyJet service to the Mediterranean island will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the winter.

Famed for its beautiful coastlines, crystal clear waters and more than 3.000 hours of sunshine a year, Malta is steeped in history. From its honey-coloured towns, to its rugged coast and historic capital Valetta, it offers plenty for visitors to explore, for a cultural getaway, a relaxing beach break or a scuba diving adventure.

Since easyJet started flying to Malta in March 2008, the airline has flown over four million customers and is now attracting more than 400,000 holidaymakers a year to enjoy its unique culture.

Flights on the new route are available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, and new package holidays to the destination are available to book with easyJet holidays.