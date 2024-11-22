easyJet to fly to two new destinations from Luton next year

General view from Santa Cruz and for the Internacional Airport of Madeira Island. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

As if there were not enough places to choose from, easyJet are bringing two new destinations to fly to from Luton Airport next year.

Seats are now on sale for the new services to Almeria in Spain and Funchal in Madeira – with the first flights leaving Luton in summer 2025.

The airline has 74 routes going from Luton to destinations across Europe and North Africa.

Flights to Almeria on Spain’s south-eastern Mediterranean coast will take off next summer on June 1 and operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. The new summer service to Funchal on the Island of Madeira will take off from June 2and operate on Mondays and Fridays.

On the shores of the Mediterranean, Almeria has over 200km of beaches and pretty villages to explore. Funchal is the capital city of Portugal's Madeira and is known for its harbour, gardens and Madeira wine cellars.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “Both Almeria and Funchal are fantastic additions to our leisure network from Luton which we know will be popular with holidaymakers next summer whether they’re culture vultures or sunseekers, and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.

“Our continued growth and investment in the UK highlights the importance of the market for us where this year we operated more flying than ever before, with our customers choosing our flights and holidays for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value.”

Jonathan Rayner, London Luton Airport’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“The addition of this exciting route for the summer schedule is excellent news for passengers travelling from London Luton Airport and provides a wonderful new option for sun seekers.”