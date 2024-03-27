The club will be running for three years

Drivers in Houghton Regis and Leighton-Linslade can now access five electric vehicles and one hybrid vehicle from as little as £4 per hour or £35 per day.

Operated by Hiyacar, a new electric vehicle car club will be trialled in the area for an initial three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s being supported by the council and funded by Section 106 contributions which Central Bedfordshire Council receive from developers to offset the impact of new housing. The car club vehicles can be found on: The Farmstead, Huckett Street, Houghton Regis; Bidwell West Neighbourhood Centre, Collie Place, Houghton Regis; AW Charging Station, Kemsley Drive, Leighton Buzzard.

The launch of the club means motorists living in Leighton-Linslade and Houghton Regis will have more affordable transport options available.