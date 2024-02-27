News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Emergency closures on two Luton roads after sewer collapses

The council say there are ‘five-way temporary signals in place’
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT
Road sign. Picture: David Davies/PARoad sign. Picture: David Davies/PA
Road sign. Picture: David Davies/PA

Emergency road closures are in place on two Luton roads after a sewer collapse.

Thames Water says work to repair the sewers could last for 10 days – with temporary traffic lights in place.

The road closures are in place on Oakley Road and School Lane junction.

Most Popular

Luton Borough Council said: “There are currently five-way temporary signals in place which are expected to cause some disruption. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause to your journeys and appreciate your patience whilst repair work is taking place.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We are sorry to motorists and residents who may experience delays at the junction of Oakley Road and School Lane while our teams repair a collapsed sewer. "Our engineers started to excavate the road today and are due to complete the work in the next 10 days, during which time temporary traffic lights will be in place. We'd like to apologise for any disruption and would like to assure our customers, we are working to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

Related topics:Luton Borough CouncilLutonThames Water