Luton Borough Council said: “There are currently five-way temporary signals in place which are expected to cause some disruption. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause to your journeys and appreciate your patience whilst repair work is taking place.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We are sorry to motorists and residents who may experience delays at the junction of Oakley Road and School Lane while our teams repair a collapsed sewer. "Our engineers started to excavate the road today and are due to complete the work in the next 10 days, during which time temporary traffic lights will be in place. We'd like to apologise for any disruption and would like to assure our customers, we are working to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.