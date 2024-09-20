Road closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

People in Luton are being warned of an emergency road closure that will be in place for at least a week after a gas leak.

Luton Borough Council said: “Due to a gas leak, there is a road closure in place on Compton Avenue until at least Friday 27 September. We will provide updates when we have more information on when the closure will be lifted.”

They will issue more updates as they happen. You can click here for the council’s roadworks site.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadent had been carrying out work to replace old gas pipes with new plastic ones on the road, with traffic controls due to last until October 3.