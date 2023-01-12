An emergency road closure is set to take place in Luton after snow and ice caused rapid deterioration.

The whole of Mount Grace Road will be closed on January 13, 16 and 17 between 8am and 5pm to allow roadworks to go ahead.

Luton Council explained: “ An emergency resurfacing of the road is now required to ensure the safety of all road users. We apologise for the short notice of these works and any inconvenience they may cause.”