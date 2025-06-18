Emergency road closure in Luton as engineers repair burst water main

A "Road Closed" sign. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Drivers are being warned of a diversion in place in Luton as Affinity Water repairs a burst main in the town.

An emergency road closure is in place on Waller Avenue – between Wingate Road and Selbourne Road with a diversion now in place.

The council said: “Works are anticipated to be completed and the road open later this evening. Please plan your journey ahead of time and thank you for your patience while this issue is resolved.”