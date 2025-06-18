Emergency road closure in Luton as engineers repair burst water main

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:44 BST
A "Road Closed" sign. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
A "Road Closed" sign. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
Drivers are being warned of a diversion in place in Luton as Affinity Water repairs a burst main in the town.

An emergency road closure is in place on Waller Avenue – between Wingate Road and Selbourne Road with a diversion now in place.

The council said: “Works are anticipated to be completed and the road open later this evening. Please plan your journey ahead of time and thank you for your patience while this issue is resolved.”

Related topics:DriversLuton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice