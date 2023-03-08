Emirates is inviting aspiring cabin crew to an open day in Luton
Dubai-based airline Emirates is inviting aspiring cabin crew to a recruitment open day in Luton this month.
The international airline is looking for candidates to join their cabin crew team. Applicants are asked to attend the event on March 15 at Hilton Garden Inn Luton North on Hitchin Road with their CV and a recent photograph.
Candidates are told to be prepared to spend the whole day at the venue. Those who are shortlisted will be told of further assessments and interviews on the same day. Any people who are interested in attending are advised to register here. Walk-ins without registration will also be allowed.
The company explained that all Emirates crew are based in Dubai and receive a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation and free transport to and from work. The airline’s crew team represents 160 nationalities and flies to over 130 cities on six continents.