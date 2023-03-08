Dubai-based airline Emirates is inviting aspiring cabin crew to a recruitment open day in Luton this month.

The international airline is looking for candidates to join their cabin crew team. Applicants are asked to attend the event on March 15 at Hilton Garden Inn Luton North on Hitchin Road with their CV and a recent photograph.

Candidates are told to be prepared to spend the whole day at the venue. Those who are shortlisted will be told of further assessments and interviews on the same day. Any people who are interested in attending are advised to register here. Walk-ins without registration will also be allowed.

Pictured: Emirates cabin crew in front of plane