Extra £725,000 to repair potholes on Luton's roads

People are being asked to report roads that need repairing in their area as the government reveals an investment boost to fix streets in Luton.

The council will now have £2,852,000 to use to fix potholes, after an extra £725,000 in funding was announced this month.

It comes as figures from the RAC show drivers come across an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales, and the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average. According to the AA, fixing potholes is a priority for 96 per cent of motorists.

Drivers are being encouraged to report potholes to their council through a dedicated gov.uk page.

Pot holes in road surface. Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs. That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.

“Through our Plan for Change we’re determined to put more money back into the pockets of hardworking people and improve living standards. That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again – with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.

While Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.

“This government is firmly on the side of drivers. Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all. We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”