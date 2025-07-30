Flights start again at Luton Airport after nationwide technical issue

London Luton Airport. Picture: Olivia Preston

Flights are starting to take off again from Luton Airport today (Wednesday, July 30) after planes were grounded across the country due to a technical issue.

All outbound UK flights were hit by a technical issue on air traffic control systems after a problem at the Swanwick Centre, according to National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

While there are not major delays at Luton currently, the airport said: “….flights have now resumed but we recommend passengers check with airlines.”

In a statement NATS said: “As a result of a technical issue at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre, we are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority.

“We apologise for any delays this may cause. Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we are working closely with airlines to help minimise disruption. At this stage we cannot say how long it will be before operations are back to normal. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight.”