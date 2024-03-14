The hangars at the airport. Picture: Nick Whittle

The former Monarch Airlines hangars have been sold to Luton airport’s operations company for an undisclosed amount.

Watling Real Estate has secured the sale of the three aircraft hangers, totalling 150,000 sq ft in size with full airside access.

Jamie Lamond, a director at Watling Real Estate’s London office, said: “Selling Monarch’s hangars at London Luton Airport represents one of the final pieces of the jigsaw that will draw this long standing administration to an end.

“Market factors, particularly the impact of Covid on the aviation sector, had an impact on the timetable for sale, but we are pleased to have finally secured the airport itself as a purchaser.”