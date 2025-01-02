Four Luton bus routes will change from tomorrow to ‘improve reliability’

Bus passengers in Luton and Dunstable are being told about changes to services starting this week.

Centrebus has announced that it will amend six routes in the towns tomorrow (Friday) to improve reliability.

Route 10, travelling between Luton and Marsh Farm, will now run every 12 minutes at off peak times.

The Luton and Hemel Hempstead route, 46, will have a revised timetable for peak times.

Route 366, between Luton and South Hatfield, will have extra morning journeys introduced both to and from Luton.

And the last trip from route B, travelling through Luton and Dunstable to the Downside Estate, will leave 15 minutes later from White Lion at 10pm after a request from a group of passengers.

Nick Cherry, operations manager at Centrebus Luton Depot said, “I would encourage everyone to leave the car at home and travel with Centrebus Buses car free – carefree.

“We monitor our local bus services at regular intervals and recent monitoring has highlighted the need to make changes to services 10/10A, 46, 80, 304, 366, 366 and B to ensure we continue to provide regular, reliable and a robust network of local bus services which our customers expect and deserve.”

