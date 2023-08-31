News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

FREENOW taxi app partners with Luton Town FC - offering 50% off for new riders

The company is the club’s official sleeve sponsor for the 2023/24 season
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:48 BST
Luton Town players pose in a special taxi cab. (Picture: FREENOW)Luton Town players pose in a special taxi cab. (Picture: FREENOW)
Luton Town players pose in a special taxi cab. (Picture: FREENOW)

A taxi and minicab app has launched in Luton after partnering with Luton Town Football Club.

FREENOW has become LTFC’s first official shirt sleeve sponsor, and is offering a 50 per cent discount to new riders in Luton who use the code ‘LUTONLAUNCH’. The discount is valid for one week once deposited in Luton and has an £8 cap.

FREENOW has also rolled out LTFC-branded cabs for supporters to ride in.