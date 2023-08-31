FREENOW taxi app partners with Luton Town FC - offering 50% off for new riders
The company is the club’s official sleeve sponsor for the 2023/24 season
A taxi and minicab app has launched in Luton after partnering with Luton Town Football Club.
FREENOW has become LTFC’s first official shirt sleeve sponsor, and is offering a 50 per cent discount to new riders in Luton who use the code ‘LUTONLAUNCH’. The discount is valid for one week once deposited in Luton and has an £8 cap.
FREENOW has also rolled out LTFC-branded cabs for supporters to ride in.