Full list of Luton roads set to be closed for deep cleaning

Luton roads will be closed as a schedule of deep cleaning will starts this week.

Roads will be shut between February 3 and May 30 as Luton Borough Council contractor, Volker Highways, sweeps roads and footpaths, repairs potholes, clears away litter and cleans storm water drains. Road markings will also be repainted and overgrown trees pruned back.

The council says that it will “aim to minimise disruptions while the cleaning works are taking place and ask residents to ensure their vehicles are parked in their driveway or on nearby unrestricted roads during the periods of closure”.

Pedestrians and emergency vehicles will still be able to access the roads during these times. Residents are asked to not move ‘no parking’ cones that will be placed on the road the day before the cleaning and those who park vehicles in restricted areas may be issued a penalty charge notice.

You can see a full list of the closures here

If people cannot remove their cars, a vehicle lifter will be on-site to relocate it to a unrestricted road nearby. Residents will get a note with the make, model, colour, and registration of their relocated vehicle, along with its pick-up and drop-off locations.

Cllr Javed Hussain, portfolio holder for highways, said: “Giving these roads some extra attention is important to ensure they are clean, and the drains are working properly to alleviate flooding. Closing the affected roads is a minor inconvenience to ensure a clean area in which to live, and we ask residents to park elsewhere for this short time.”

The councillor called on residents to help keep the streets tidy. He asked people to not pour fat, oil or food scraps down their drains as this leads to blockages.

He added: “Littering and fly-tipping isn’t acceptable, and we ask people to take responsibility for their litter, by disposing of it safely in a bin or arranging for large items to be collected. Anyone caught fly-tipping will face a fine and possible prosecution.”