Cadent

Work to replace gas mains in Luton is expected to be finished by early September, Cadent has said.

Earlier this month, engineers started to replace 700 metres of pipes under Barton Road. Motorists were warned about disruption to their journeys because of the upgrade works.

Cadent said it has “worked closely with Luton Borough Council to ensure that traffic continues to flow along Barton Road”. The gas distribution company added: “But we ask that people budget extra time for their journeys and thank everyone in advance for bearing with us”.

Project Supervisor, Liam Duguid, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.

“While there is never a great time to install temporary traffic lights, by completing this necessary main replacement programme in the school summer holidays, we hope to reduce the impact on residents and road users.

“We will be in regular contact with the Highways Authority to keep them updated on our work which we will always aim to complete as quickly and as safely as we can."

People living along Barton Road will have their gas supply interrupted. This will usually be restored the same day it goes off. Those residents will be contacted by Caden to deal with any enquiries.